Marie Hoffman
Tigerton - Marie A. Hoffman, 75, formerly of Tigerton, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Homme Home of Wittenberg where she had been a resident for the past six years. Marie enjoyed the staff's company at Homme Home and always felt like family.
She was born on July 28, 1944 in Wittenberg, the daughter of the late Louis Crumb and Esther (Smith) Metoxen.
On June 2, 1962, Marie was united in marriage to Quintin Hoffman at St. John's Lutheran Church, Tigerton. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2016.
Marie was a Certified Nursing Assistant at Homme Home for many years. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Tigerton and was active in the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed country music, reading, gardening, going to garage sales and ceramics. Marie enjoyed bowling on the Tuesday night ladies league at Tigerton Lanes and loved the time spent with her best friend and sister, Judy.
Survivors include her children, Julie Behnke of Tigerton, Wendy Kobow of Texas, Scott (Gina) Hoffman of Marion and Michelle (Ron) Rhodes of Texas; five grandchildren, Ryan (Danelle) Wudtke, Jeffrie (Jess) Behnke, Josh (Mori) Kobow, David Yonker and Breianna Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Damien, Devin, Kyra and Zoe; sister, Judy Smith of Tigerton; brother, Danny (Peggy) Metoxen; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Latall of Maryland and Loretta (Bill) Meyer of Tigerton; two nephews, Joey Metoxen and Matt (Cindy) Metoxen and two great-nieces, Taylor and Jordan.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Randy Behnke; niece Karen, great-nephew Shawn and special Aunt, Rachel Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church, Tigerton. Rev. Dean Suehring will officiate. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 21, from 10AM until the time of service at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019