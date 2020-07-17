Marie R. Drewek-Haile
Wausau - Marie Rose Stark (Drewek) Haile
Our Beloved Marie Stark (Drewek) Haile age 87, died on July 12, 2020 in hospice care. She was born February 12, 1933 in Edgar to Matthew and Susie (Marty) Stark. Marie was the much longed for daughter arriving after four sons: Leonard, John, Freddy and Charles. Marie became the big sister to Shirley and the twins Ruth and Ron.
Sorrowfully, when Marie was 8 years old her father died from exposure to mustard gas in the war. Marie's mom was left to raise 8 children during the depression. Stories of unimaginable challenges and many hair-raising tales are told about this time. The grit, resiliency, and determination developed during this period held Marie steady through out her life.
Another major event occurred at the age of 16 that changed the direction of her life forever. Marie fell in love and in 1949 married Alex Drewek. Although she was a young petite girl who had been raised in town she now became a full time farmer, milking cows, making hay, tossing full milk cans into the cooling tank. When not working outside she was working inside baking numerous loaves of bread, washing a mammoth amount of laundry and preparing countless number of meals.
This was all accomplished while frequently being pregnant and raising a plethora of children, ten to be exact: Judy Drewek, Bonnie Krebsbach, Kathy Thurs (Bruce) Steve Drewek (Linda), Richard Drewek, Debra Drewek, Brian Drewek , Sandy Drewek, Karen Miller (Brian) and Michele Toivonen (Dean).
Marie loved Jesus and was a compassionate social person who was always in the middle of things helping others. She married David Haile later in life and this relationship only deepened her already strong faith.
Marie is survived by her 10 children, sister Ruth (Greg) Dunlap, Ron Stark (Geri), 16 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her four brothers, Leonard, John, Freddie, and Charles, sister Shirley (Walter) Witucki.; husbands Alex Drewek and David Haile.
Marie's life was based on two constants; her perpetual love of God and her unfaltering love of her children. These two constants held Marie steady during her struggle with dementia at the end of her life. Her children draw solace from knowing they were well loved, and they stand strong in their faith that Mom is rejoicing with God.
A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Cemetery, Edgar, with a celebration of life to be held next summer.
Peterson/Kramer Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com