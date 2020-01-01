|
Marilyn Anne Christianson
Kronenwetter - Marilyn Anne Christianson of Rothschild, WI, passed away at the age of 68 during the early hours of Tuesday, December 31st, 2019, at Cedar Creek Manor in Kronenwetter, WI.
Marilyn was born April 27th, 1951, in Wausau, Wisconsin to Edmund and Anne (Maguire) Michalik. She grew up in Schofield, Wisconsin and graduated from D.C. Everest Senior High in 1970. Marilyn attended the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point and then the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, where she earned her degree in Elementary Education in 1974.
Marilyn married Wayne Christianson on October 26th, 1974 at St. Therese Catholic Church in Schofield, Wisconsin. Wayne and Marilyn raised two children; a son, Eric, born in 1977 and a daughter, Sarah, born in 1981.
Marilyn worked for the D.C. Everest School District as a beloved teacher from 1974 to 2008; Everest Elementary (1974 -1976), Evergreen Elementary (1976 - 2003), and D.C. Everest Middle School (2003 - 2008). Marilyn loved her career as a teacher, caring for each student's success and experience, which created a love of learning for all her students. Because of her commitment to excellence and her passion for teaching, she was awarded Elementary Teacher of the Year by the board of education from the D.C. Everest Area School District during the 1992 - 1993 school year.
Marilyn's priorities revolved around her faith and family. She was an active member of all the churches she attended (Saint Therese Catholic Church, Pilgrim Lutheran Church and Covenant Community Presbyterian Church), which included singing in the choir, gospel band, teaching Sunday school, and serving as an Elder at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church. She adored her husband and children, prioritizing them above anything else, ensuring the most wonderful household of love, passion and support. She loved her grandchildren in the same way. With them, she enjoyed traveling, playing the piano and cheering for the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Wayne, Rothschild, WI; two children, Eric (Julie) Christianson, West Fargo, ND and Sarah (Paul) Snitker, Richardson, TX; grandchildren, Eleanore Anne, Benjamin Wayne, Thomas Edmund, Jackson Paul, Meredith Anne and Beau Arlyn; siblings, Morrie Michalik, Wausau, WI; Mike (Paula) Michalik, St. Paul, MN; and Mark (Patty) Michalik, Maple Grove, MN; brother-in-law, Gary (Diane) Christianson, Madison, WI; brother-in-law, Donnie (Ruthie) Christianson, Weston, WI; sister-in-law, Lois Christianson, Wausau, WI; brother-in-law Scott (Sarah) Christianson, Wausau, WI; brother-in-law, Brian (Clara) Christianson, Madison, WI; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Anne; brother, Eddie Michalik; her father-in-law, Raymond Christianson; her mother-in-law, Evelyn Christianson; and brothers-in-law, Mike Fraaza and Lee Christianson.
Marilyn will forever be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
A special thank you to Marilyn's caregivers at Cedar Creek Manor who selflessly cared for her over the past 7 years.
Visitation will be Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church, 1806 Weston Avenue, Schofield, Wisconsin. Funeral Service will be Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. at Covenant Community Presbyterian Church with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Rev. Jim Gates will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Covenant Community Presbyterian Youth Education.
Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020