Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
More Obituaries for Marilyn Braunel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Braunel


1930 - 2019
Marilyn J. Braunel Obituary
Marilyn J. Braunel

Wausau - Marilyn J. Braunel, 88, Wausau, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Aspirus Hospice House.

She was born December 28, 1930 in Wausau, daughter of the late Frank and Ella (Baguhn) Wokatsch. On October 14, 1950, she married Merlyn E. Braunel at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death on March 11, 1993.

Marilyn was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 469, Marathon and served as past Unit Treasurer. She was also a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Survivors include, two children, Maxine Braunel and Scott (Linda) Braunel, both of Wausau; two grandchildren, Jesse (Ashley Janicki) Braunel, Marathon and Stephanie (Chad) Vander Zanden, South Milwaukee; and four sisters-in-law, Dawn Mae Burish, Marathon, Jane Ross, Edgar, Lorraine Braunel, Wausau and Carol (Ernest) Blaubach, Weston.

Besides her parents and husband, Merlyn, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Braunel.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
