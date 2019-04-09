Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
327 N 3Rd Ave
Edgar, WI 54426
(715) 845-6900
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church
424 N. 3rd Ave.
Edgar, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church
424 N. 3rd Ave.
Edgar, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Spaulding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn M. Spaulding


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Marilyn M. Spaulding Obituary
Marilyn M. Spaulding

Athens - Marilyn M. Spaulding, 77, Athens died Friday March 29, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Marilyn was born January 12, 1942 to the late Lesley and Margaret (Kirsch) Gabbey in Racine, WI. She married Vernon Spaulding on January 25, 1960 in San Diego, California.

Marilyn and her husband enjoyed camping and spending time at Tenmile Lake in Chetek. She had a love of nature and especially birdwatching. They moved together to Athens in 2007 to be closer to family. Crocheting and Sudoku were among her favorite pastimes.

Survivors include her husband, Vernon; two sons, Vernon J. Spaulding and Matthew C. (Karen) Spaulding; son-in-law, Terry Wright; five grandchildren, Austin, Andrew, Maggie, Abbey and Alex; many great-grandchildren; a brother, John (Marilyn) Gabbey; and a sister, Maria Kirsch.

Preceded in death by her sister Sharon Lemay and her daughter Suzanne Wright.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday April 15, 2019 at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church, 424 N. 3rd Ave. Edgar. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Burial will be at the Edgar Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Marilyn's name may be directed to The P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
Download Now