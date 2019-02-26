Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Marilyn R. Kluetz Obituary
Marilyn R. Kluetz

Wausau - Marilyn R. Kluetz, 66, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, with her loving sisters by her side.

Marilyn was born in Wausau, on October 14, 1952, to the late Clarence and Ruth (Mathwich) Kluetz. After graduating from Wausau West High School in 1974, Marilyn went on to work at Fiskars for 28 ½ years. Marilyn was a faithful member of First English Lutheran Church, a member of the Altar Guild, and would often help out in the nursery during Sunday services.

Spending time with family was very important to Marilyn. She adored her nieces and nephews and cherished the time she spent with her brothers and sisters. Marilyn loved cats and taking the family dogs, especially Penny, for walks. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan and loved the Beatles from the moment she heard them.

Marilyn is survived by her brothers and sisters, Gerald (Jean) Kluetz of Schofield, David (Ruth) Kluetz of Marinette, Jane (Wayne) Schalow of Wausau, Dale (Patricia) Kluetz of Plover, Katherine Bittner of Wausau, Debra Kluetz of Wausau and Sue (Neil) Juedes of Wausau; sister-in-law, Alice Hielsberg; goddaughter, Amber; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brother Phillip and her sister Barbara.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Reverend Erik Olson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Rib View Cemetery at a later date. Please go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, along with the staff at Our House Memory Care, for their love, support and compassion while Marilyn was in their care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
