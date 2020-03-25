Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Small
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Stubbe Small


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Stubbe Small Obituary
Marilyn Stubbe Small

Marilyn Stubbe Small, born in the Town of Maine on October 19, 1930 to Edwin and Emma (Marquardt) Stubbe, died peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Cypress Golden Gate assisted living in San Francisco, CA. Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Charles (Claire Kurmel) Small of San Francisco and Arthur (Susan Reynolds) Small of Stockton, CA, as well as her beloved sister Emilie (David) Scheffler of Appleton, WI, brother Richard (Sally) Stubbe of Athens, WI and sister-in-law Marlene Stubbe, Town of Maine. Surviving nieces and nephews are Amy (Chris) Wierschke, Daniel (Stephanie) Scheffler, John (Valerie) Stubbe, Mark (Mary) Stubbe, Joel Stubbe, Michael (Sara) Stubbe, Sherri (Scott) Martino, Todd Stubbe, Matthew Stubbe and Karri (Bryan) Moodie. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, John Stubbe. Marilyn attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and earned her Master's degree from the University of California San Francisco. Marilyn was a devoted mother and tirelessly served our nation's veterans during her long career in hospital administration with the VA hospitals. We miss her very much. Memorial plans will be made when shelter in place orders are lifted.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -