Marilyn Stubbe Small
Marilyn Stubbe Small, born in the Town of Maine on October 19, 1930 to Edwin and Emma (Marquardt) Stubbe, died peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Cypress Golden Gate assisted living in San Francisco, CA. Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Charles (Claire Kurmel) Small of San Francisco and Arthur (Susan Reynolds) Small of Stockton, CA, as well as her beloved sister Emilie (David) Scheffler of Appleton, WI, brother Richard (Sally) Stubbe of Athens, WI and sister-in-law Marlene Stubbe, Town of Maine. Surviving nieces and nephews are Amy (Chris) Wierschke, Daniel (Stephanie) Scheffler, John (Valerie) Stubbe, Mark (Mary) Stubbe, Joel Stubbe, Michael (Sara) Stubbe, Sherri (Scott) Martino, Todd Stubbe, Matthew Stubbe and Karri (Bryan) Moodie. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, John Stubbe. Marilyn attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and earned her Master's degree from the University of California San Francisco. Marilyn was a devoted mother and tirelessly served our nation's veterans during her long career in hospital administration with the VA hospitals. We miss her very much. Memorial plans will be made when shelter in place orders are lifted.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020