Marion A Draeger
Marathon - Marion A Draeger age 88, of Marathon, passed away Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born on March 17th, 1931 in Stratford, daughter of the late Anthony Stack and Cherubim (Carrie Fry) Stack.
On May 20th, 1953 she married the love of her life Reinhard "Reiny" Draeger, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Stratford, son of that late Reinhardt and Clara (Laumer) Draeger-Grosskreutz and the stepson of the late Paul Grosskreutz.
Marion worked in various places and left Marathon Electric after the birth of her first 5 children under the age of 5. In 1955 she and Reiny began their small farm. As their family grew to 11 children, their farm grew into Draeger Dairy Farm Inc. now owned and operated by several of their children and grandchildren. She retired in 1996.
She was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon, and had many hobbies; with her husband she loved traveling the United States, dances, movies, farming, church dinners, and going to country music shows. She raised both food and flower gardens, enjoyed putting together puzzles, bird watching, visiting with her children, grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren. She faithfully prayed the rosary daily for her family.
Survivors include her eleven children; Judy (John) Hummer, Edgar; Wayne (Jenifer) Draeger Weston; Karen Draeger, Mosinee; Alan (Tina Wiesneski) Draeger, Marathon; Donna (Mark) Weber, Marshfield, James (Sandy) Draeger, Marathon; June (Dennis) Bornheimer, Athens; Dennis (JoAnn) Draeger, Marathon; Susan (Carl) Yessa, Edgar; Larry Draeger (Marivie Candia), Marathon; Bonnie (Bruce) Jahnke, Marathon.
Twenty-seven grandchildren; Nathan (Hilary) Hummer, Karie (Tom Kramer) Hummer and Kevin (Stephanie Hilleman) Hummer. Christopher (Tara) Draeger, Joshua (Angela Poulos), Draeger and Cody (Haley) Draeger, Christy (Jason) Volm. Corianna (Brad Hartleben) Wilhelm, and Nicole (Brennan) O'Connell. Kelly (Joe Swetlik) Kloss, Russell (Danielle) and Jacob Griesmer, Leah (Joshua) Krzanowski. Ashely Hohensee. Jeremy (Melinda), Tyler (Janalee), Eric (Dana) Nahring and Max Weber. Heidi (Aaron) Gauerke. Thomas "TJ" (Corrin Smith), Teanna and Kylie Draeger.
Jennifer (Marcus) Narvaez, Ashley (Mike Fleming) Paul, Stacy (Steve) Daniels and Tonya (John) Brewster. Mitchell and Stephanie Draeger. Holli (Nathan) Soczka, Brooke Yessa. Nicolas Draeger. Bria and Brett Jahnke.
Thirty-six great-grandchildren, several step-grandchildren, and more than likely several babies on the way.
Four sisters, Frances Grosskreutz, West Allis, Joan Manthey, Phillips, Elaine Pilgrim, Edgar, Patricia (Jim) Pautzke, Marshfield. Her two brothers, Jerome (Mary) Stack, Thomas (Mary) Stack, Stratford. Several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Besides Marion's husband Reiny and her parents, she was preceded in death by two miscarried children, two brothers William and Leonard Stack, three brothers-in-law, Darrell Grosskreutz, Leo Manthey, and Elroy "Bud" Pilgrim.
Services will be held at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary "St Mary's Catholic Church", Marathon. Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 4pm until we pray the Rosary at 7pm. On Tuesday October 15th visitation 10am until The Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon with Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier officiating. Burial will take place in the Edgar Cemetery. The honor of pallbearer belongs to Wayne, Alan, James, Dennis, Larry and Christopher Draeger. Her honorary pallbearer will be Jeremy Nahring.
We want to thank each and every staff member at Copperleaf Assisted Living in Marathon for the compassionate love you showed and exceptional care you provided for our Mother. Words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude.
If desired, the family is accepting memorials in Marion's name be directed to The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Marathon City.
Arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer, Visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019