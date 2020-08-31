Marion B. Oldenhoff
Athens - Marion B. Oldenhoff, 96, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 under the care of Interim Hospice at Wellington Place, Wausau.
She was born May 3, 1924 in town of Bern, daughter of late Charles and Emma (Woellner) Kuck. On January 16, 1943 she married Ervin Oldenhoff at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. He preceded her in death on December 30, 1983.
Marion worked for 40 years at the restaurant in Athens. She served as treasurer for the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Chapman-Belter Post No. 4, Athens for 48 years. She loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Marjorie (Florian) Mleczek and Donna (Donovan) Kulas; sons-in law, Larry Mueller and Melvin "Duke" Moore; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 6 great great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Olga Kuck.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by daughters, Judith Mueller and Carol Moore, grandchildren, Kimberly and Michael Mueller and brothers, William, Alvin Edwin, Carl and Arnold.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Rev. Mark Schwalenberg will officiate. Burial will be in Athens Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens. Social distancing will be practiced and face masks are required for anyone attending.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staffs at Wellington Place and Interim Hospice for the wonderful, compassionate care given to Marion during her time with them.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com