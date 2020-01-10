|
Marion (Burns) Fehlhaber
Wausau - Marion (Burns) Fehlhaber, 95, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center, with her loving family at her side.
She was born May 13, 1924 in Elcho, WI. Daughter of Edwin and Anna (Luebbe) Ullenbrauck. She was a resident of Ringle for 43 years. On May 21, 1983 she married Clairmont Fehlhaber in Wausau.
Marion worked at Marathon Battery, Wisconsin Valley Library Service, and Wausau Area Volunteer Exchange until she retired in 1987. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Burn Post 388.
Family, Friends, Dancing, Sewing, and Country Music were just a few of the things that made Marion happy. Her quiet kindness and loving heart will be fondly missed and remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Marion is survived by her three daughters, Karen Wysocki of Weston, WI, Judith (Arlyn) Maier of Ringle, WI, Gloria (Wayne) Staszak of Tripoli,WI; her son, Larry (Sandra) Burns of Kronenwetter; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren; two step-daughters, Barbara Hoye of Waterford, WI and Sharon (Earl) Rapp of Fiskers, IN; two step-sons, Charles (Gail) Fehlhaber of St. Cloud, MN and Brian (Lael West) Fehlhaber of Fort Wayne, IN; step-son-in-law, Gary Kralapp of FL; 7 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great grandchildren; as well as one sister-in-law, Lois Smith of Wausau.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband Clairmont; son David Burns; Brother Merlyn and his wife Margrethe; brother Wayne; step-daughter, Carol Kralapp and her step son-in-law, Michael Hoye.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Drive, Wausau. Pastor Eric Hauan will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020