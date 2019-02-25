|
Marion Helen Kufahl Koenig
Bull Shoals, AR - A Memorial Service for Marion Helen Kufahl Koenig, 92, of Bull Shoals, AR will be held 4pm, Thursday, February 28, 2019, at First English Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI with Pastor Erik Olson officiating.
Marion passed away peacefully on January 25, 2019, in her home surrounded by her children. Born Marion Helen Kufahl on August 27, 1926, the fifth child of six and the youngest daughter of Wilbert and Helen Fuhrmann Kufahl in Maine Township, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Charles and Robert Kufahl, and three sisters, Adeline Neumann, Dolores Woller, and Elvira Kniess, and a grandson, Joshua Ellis. Marion lost the love of her life, Robert Leroy Koenig, her husband of 63 years on December 20, 2014. She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Gaye Seivert (Robert) of Ringle, WI and Kathryn Ellis of Wausau, WI; son, Timothy Koenig of Bull Shoals, AR, who served as her caregiver for the past 3.5 years and two grandchildren, Chad Seivert of Weston, WI and Kristi Hendrickson of Schofield WI.
Marion worked at the toothpick factory until her first child was born. Marion was known to those who knew her as "Schnuppie", a nickname given to her by her brother Chucky. Marion married Robert on March 3, 1951, in a driving snowstorm at First English Lutheran Church in Wausau, WI. They first made their home in Wausau and welcomed their first child, Patricia in 1954 and their second, Kathryn in 1957. The couple later moved to a home in Schofield, WI and welcomed their son, Timothy in 1962. Marion loved volunteering at First English Lutheran Church in a variety of roles. She moved to Bull Shoals, AR in August of 1992 after Bob retired. They joined Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church and Marion again got involved with the bowling team, the quilting ladies and other roles. She loved bowling, dancing, and socializing with her sisters and family. Everybody always commented on what a beautiful smile she had and that they always looked forward to seeing it.
The family would like to thank from the bottom of their hearts the staff at Legacy Hospice for all the fantastic care they gave to our mom over these past six months that allowed her to remain at home.
Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 25, 2019