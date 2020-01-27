|
Marion Kaetterhenry
Wausau - Marion Kaetterhenry, 89, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
She was born March 5, 1930 in Wausau, daughter of the late Paul and Lillie Hintz. She married the late Vernon Kaetterhenry on March 9, 1948.
Marion was a homemaker. She loved raising her family and having a helping hand with her grandchildren. She enjoyed being in the kitchen baking and cooking, taking vacations and playing sheephead with the Wednesday morning card club.
Marion is survived by her daughter, Jill (Bruce) Graveen; 4 sons, Dale, Mark, Kim (Michelle) and Ned; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Peterson; sons, Paul, Scott and Terry; and sister, Adeline Klokow.
The funeral service for Marion will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home. Rev. Erik Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Entombment will be at Restlawn Mausoleum, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for all they did for Marion.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020