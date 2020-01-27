Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Kaetterhenry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Kaetterhenry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Kaetterhenry Obituary
Marion Kaetterhenry

Wausau - Marion Kaetterhenry, 89, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

She was born March 5, 1930 in Wausau, daughter of the late Paul and Lillie Hintz. She married the late Vernon Kaetterhenry on March 9, 1948.

Marion was a homemaker. She loved raising her family and having a helping hand with her grandchildren. She enjoyed being in the kitchen baking and cooking, taking vacations and playing sheephead with the Wednesday morning card club.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Jill (Bruce) Graveen; 4 sons, Dale, Mark, Kim (Michelle) and Ned; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Peterson; sons, Paul, Scott and Terry; and sister, Adeline Klokow.

The funeral service for Marion will be at 12:00 PM on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home. Rev. Erik Olson will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. Entombment will be at Restlawn Mausoleum, Town of Texas. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements; you may sign our family guestbook at helke.com.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for all they did for Marion.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -