Hatley - Marion Knippel, age 88, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Willow Haven Home in Mosinee under the care of Interim Hospice.



She was born on February 11, 1931 in Marathon County, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lillian (Stoltz) Knippel. Marion was a homemaker and enjoyed listening to polkas and country music. In her younger years she loved to dance. Marion showed us what true friendship and love was all about, demonstrating this through her huge smile and a firm hug to all those she came to know.



Survivors include her sister, Genevieve Szews of Hatley; her nephews, Rev. George Szews of Eau Claire, and Charles (Rochelle) Szews of Oshkosh; great nephew Lucas Szews, and great niece Leah Szews; and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Rupert Szews.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Florian Catholic Church in Hatley. Rev. George R. Szews will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass on Monday at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with arrangements.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Willow Haven for their exceptional care and concern. You are all God's angels. God bless you all.