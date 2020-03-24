|
|
Marion Schrank
Wausau - Marion Johanna (Holtz) Schrank, 90, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Stonecrest, Wausau. Marion was born in the Town of Norrie, Marathon County, the daughter of the late Carl Frederick and Clara Josephine (Erickson) Holtz and also lived in Shawano, Stevens Point, and Wittenberg. Marion is survived by her daughters; Pamela (Robert) Bogacz, Sherry (Chuck B), Debbie (Paul) Gustafson, and Candy (Chuck G); 2 grandchildren, Courtney and Katrina; brother Carl Holtz; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by 3 sisters Alice Lund, Dorothy Fischer, and Gladys Baehman. Marion grew up on the Holtz Brown Swiss dairy farm and helped with farm chores. In high school she was a drum majorette in the band, a carnival queen, and active in sports and home economics. After graduating from Birnamwood High School in 1948, Marion was a typist at Employers Insurance in Wausau. Following years of homemaking and supporting her family, she earned a Nursing degree in April 1981 at the top of her class. She worked at the Birch Hill Nursing Home in Shawano from 1977 to 1999 and was the December 1990 employee of the month. Marion was a fun loving gentle lady and all who knew her will miss her smiles, humor, and good-nature. She loved her grandkids, nieces and nephews, grand-dogs, birds, trees, and flowers. She enjoyed swimming, water- and snow skiing, and travel - up north to the cottage and to many locations including Sweden, New Zealand, Hawaii, Canada, the BVIs, Mexico and many states. She was an accomplished gardener, bowler, golfer, seamstress and watercolorist. She was a wonderful mother, homemaker, and excellent cook. Marion was married to Arvin Schrank from 1950 to 1989. A celebration of Marion's life will be scheduled at a later date and will be held at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home in Birnamwood. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Norrie, Wisconsin. Memories and messages of support may be shared at Schmidtschulta.com. The family suggests memorials, in Marion's name, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be donated in honor of Marion to the Homme Home (www.homme.org) or Aspirus Hospice Services (www.aspirus.org). The family wishes to thank all the staff of Forest Park Village Gardens, Stonecrest, and Aspirus Hospice for their years of loving care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020