Marion W. Kickbusch



Wausau - Marion Lois Kickbusch, 91, formerly of the Town of Hamburg, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at Wausau Manor while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.



Marion was born December 2, 1927, in Wausau, daughter of John and Clara (Baguhn) Wiedow. She married Arthur E. Kickbusch, June 19, 1946 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Together they raised two daughters and were very involved in the lives of their grandchildren.



In Marion's time, primary school ended at 8th grade, but she was proud to have earned her high school diploma equivalent. She later worked as a librarian at her local branch in Little Chicago. Music was a big part of Marion's life. She taught herself how to play the guitar, accordion and organ and was often asked to sing or play for events in her church and community. She once won a yodeling contest and the prize was to have her own a record pressed. Marion also shared her talents as a seamstress by making clothing for her family and neighbors and eventually many Barbie outfits for her granddaughters.



Marion is survived by her daughters, Karolyn (Peter) Franckowiak of Marshfield and Mary Kickbusch of Marathon; six granddaughters, Beth (Eric) Carlberg, Shelli Franckowiak, Patti (Donny) Krautscheid, Helen (Heath) Swanson, Breanna Burmeister and Leah Burmeister; and five great-grandchildren, Hannah and Grant Krautscheid, Frank and Owen Swanson and Matthew Franckowski.



Marion was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Kickbusch; and her brother John Wiedow.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Town of Hamburg. The Rev. Doug Helling will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon and again on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. Peter Lutheran Church in the town of Hamburg. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary