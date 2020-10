Marjorie "Marge" EbersoldWausau - Marjorie Marie Ebersold, age 97, formerly of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Iron River Hospital in Michigan.She was born on June 1, 1923, in Woonsocket, SD, daughter of the late J. Fred and Marie (Gutzmer) Schroeder. She married Delmer Zilisch in 1943, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau. He preceded her in death in 1976. Marge then married Norman Ebersold on September 17, 1977. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2011.Marge enjoyed traveling, reading, making crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren. She had a very strong faith which guided her entire life. She was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau where she was a former president of their Ladies Aid. She also volunteered at North Central Health Care Facility.Survivors include her three sons, Del (Debra) Zilisch of Crystal Falls, MI, Perry (Julie) Zilisch of Rhinelander, and Kevin Zilisch of Alamogordo, NM; two step-children, Larry (Luann) Ebersold of Grantsberg, WI, and Patricia (Larry) Willems of Rhinelander; her grandchildren, Jason (Petra) Zilisch, Lori (Michael) Greiner, Jessica (Kevin) Rolain, Jodie (Don) Reed, Jeremy (Rochelle) Zilisch, and Marshal (Kristin) Shields: step-grandchildren, Amy (Coleigh) Patrick, Annie (Jeff) Flesch, Ben (Joelle Stefanski) Willems, Lena (Mark) Shepard, and Lora Deganhardt; many great-grandchildren; and her brother, Darold Schroeder of Biloxi, MS.She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and her siblings, Kenneth Schroeder, Marilyn Becker, Bonnie Schroeder, Betty Krueger, Joan Obel, and Robert Schroeder.Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. The Rev. Theodore B. Gulhaugen of Zion Lutheran Church, Wausau will officiate.You may offer condolences to her family by visiting helke.com Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family with arrangements.