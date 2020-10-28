Marjorie Huehnerfuss
Wausau - Marjorie Huehnerfuss, A Loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend of Wausau, Dies at 90
At every Huehnerfuss family gathering, Marjorie was at the heart of conversation and laughter. She was blessed with living alongside her legacy of sons, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren, a family woven together by her commitment to love and togetherness. At 90-years-old, Marjorie Huehnerfuss peacefully took her first step in the kingdom of Heaven on October 26th, 2020.
Born December 2nd, 1929 to Helen and Reuben Laessig, Marge was a longtime resident of the Wausau area and graduate of Wausau High School. When she married her husband, Earl, in 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church, the Herald described her wedding day in lovely detail, including the lily of the valley adorning each side of her veil. Together they had six children. Raising them was one of the greatest accomplishments in her life.
Marge was a devoted member of her church and was always on time for Wednesday morning bible class. Her own bible was well read, its pages dog-eared and weathered, a testament to a life guided by faith. She was strong, independent and lived in her home for 65 years, where the echoes of kids playing, cards nights and board games are ever present. Known for her wit and timely one-liners, each moment with Marge was lively and true.
Whether it was Wausau community sports or the Packers, sports were a mainstay of everyday life at Marge's house. Her calendar was determined by gamedays and she was the greatest fan, statistician and historian for her children and grandchildren. Win or lose, grandma was always cheering, always supportive.
In her memory, the family asks that you cherish time with loved ones. Have a family game night, or share some belly laughs with a friend over a glass of chardonnay. Franzia was Marge's favorite.
Her legacy is carried on by her children: Suzanne (Ron Louviere) Cutting of Camano Island, WA; Judith Hudson of Simi Valley, CA; Debra (Robert) Parsons of Simi Valley, CA; Gary (Vicky) Huehnerfuss of Novato, CA; Scott (DeeDee) Huehnerfuss of Wausau, WI; Mark (Heidi) Huehnerfuss of Edgar, WI; fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and her dear friend of 85 years, Kelly Gerht.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Huehnerfuss; sister, Carol Delfino and Al Delfino; nephew, Kurt Delfino; son-in-law Jay Cutting; and son-in-law, Bobby Parsons.
Her family is forever indebted to the nurses and staff at Aspirus, whose steadfast care provided comfort in her final days.
A private memorial service will be held for the family. A Livestream of the service will be available at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020, at www.helke.com
., online condolences can be directed to the family there as well. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Trinity Lutheran School Alumni Fund in Wausau, WI. Trinity Lutheran School Alumni Fund, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI 55401.