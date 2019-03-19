|
Marjorie Joan (Dietrich) Daniek
Hudson - Marjorie Joan (Dietrich) Daniek, age 88, died on March 7, 2019 at the Hudson Hospital in Hudson, Wisconsin. Marge was born on May 14, 1930 in Merrill, Wisconsin to Joseph and Molly (Braatz) Dietrich and graduated from Merrill High School. Marge was united in marriage to Frank Daniek, Jr. on March 31, 1951 and together they were blessed with three children Diane, Mark, and Lori. She worked in the Audit Department at Wausau Insurance Company in Wausau, Wisconsin for over 25 years and retired in 1988. Marge was a devout Christian and a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Wausau. In recent years, she returned to Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill.
Marge was very active and enjoyed social activities, including playing in her ladies card club and golfing with co-workers in a league. Marge and her husband Frank loved dancing and participated in a dance club where they met several of their life-long friends. After retirement, they moved to their lake cottage in Lac Du Flambeau and spent winters in Fort Myers, Florida. Marge's greatest joy was spending time with family.
Marge is survived by her daughters Diane (Neil) Dietsche of Hudson and Lori (Tom) Ziebell of Watauga, Texas; daughter-in-law Sandra Daniek of Mosinee; grandchildren Sara (Niles) Taylor, Leah (Chris Olstad) Baumgartner, Eric (Sarah) Ziebell, Jared Ziebell, Adam (Lora) Daniek, and Matthew Daniek; step grandchildren Heather (David) Janikowski and Chad (Heather) Dietsche; seven great grandchildren.
Marge was preceded in death by her husband Frank; son Mark Daniek; granddaughter Michelle Daniek; parents Joseph and Molly Dietrich; siblings George (Ruth) Dietrich and Doris (Reno) Sukow.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on April 13, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 North State Street in Merrill. Services entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019