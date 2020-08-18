Marjorie Koranda
Wausau - Marjorie Koranda, 82, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
She was born January 31, 1938 in Wausau, daughter of the late Albert and Mary (Kandler) Pagel and was raised on the family farm in Marathon. On September 19, 1959, she married a sweet man by the name of Florian Koranda at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2016.
Marjorie was a homemaker throughout the years and loved to listen Southern gospel and Christian music. She was a member of the Thrive Church in Wausau.
Survivors include her son, David Koranda, Wausau.
Besides her parents and husband, Florian, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Zeich; and her sister, Theodora Porter.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Joel Shelton will officiate. Visitation will be from Noon until time of services at the funeral home. Social distancing and masking protocols will be observed.
