Marjory "Marg" Ann Holmes
Green Bay - Marjory "Marg" Ann (Westermeyer) Holmes, was called to be with her Savior on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Marg, 86, was born on May 24, 1934 in Tomahawk, WI to Victor and Meta Westermeyer. She was baptized on June 17, 1934 and confirmed on March 21, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1952 and married Phillip "Phil" A. Holmes in 1954.
Marg held many administrative and retail positions throughout her life. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Green Bay, WI. She enjoyed music and encouraged Phil to join the choir and as a result, their love of music has been passed down through the generations and the entire family has enjoyed singing and praising the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her half-sister, Anita Krause; half-brothers, Clayton Radtke and LaVerne Radtke.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Phillip; and her four children and their spouses, David (Bonnie) Holmes, Karen (Tom) Bok, Diane (Steve) Smits and Linda (Steve) Hayden; as well as 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St., Green Bay, WI on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. with Rev. Paul Pett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds can be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church or The American Lung Association. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Green Bay - Marjory "Marg" Ann (Westermeyer) Holmes, was called to be with her Savior on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Marg, 86, was born on May 24, 1934 in Tomahawk, WI to Victor and Meta Westermeyer. She was baptized on June 17, 1934 and confirmed on March 21, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1952 and married Phillip "Phil" A. Holmes in 1954.
Marg held many administrative and retail positions throughout her life. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Green Bay, WI. She enjoyed music and encouraged Phil to join the choir and as a result, their love of music has been passed down through the generations and the entire family has enjoyed singing and praising the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her half-sister, Anita Krause; half-brothers, Clayton Radtke and LaVerne Radtke.
She will be sadly missed by her husband, Phillip; and her four children and their spouses, David (Bonnie) Holmes, Karen (Tom) Bok, Diane (Steve) Smits and Linda (Steve) Hayden; as well as 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St., Green Bay, WI on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. with Rev. Paul Pett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds can be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church or The American Lung Association. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.