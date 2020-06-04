Marjory Ann "Marg" Holmes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjory "Marg" Ann Holmes

Green Bay - Marjory "Marg" Ann (Westermeyer) Holmes, was called to be with her Savior on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Marg, 86, was born on May 24, 1934 in Tomahawk, WI to Victor and Meta Westermeyer. She was baptized on June 17, 1934 and confirmed on March 21, 1948 at Trinity Lutheran in Wausau, WI. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1952 and married Phillip "Phil" A. Holmes in 1954.

Marg held many administrative and retail positions throughout her life. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Green Bay, WI. She enjoyed music and encouraged Phil to join the choir and as a result, their love of music has been passed down through the generations and the entire family has enjoyed singing and praising the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her half-sister, Anita Krause; half-brothers, Clayton Radtke and LaVerne Radtke.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Phillip; and her four children and their spouses, David (Bonnie) Holmes, Karen (Tom) Bok, Diane (Steve) Smits and Linda (Steve) Hayden; as well as 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St., Green Bay, WI on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. with Rev. Paul Pett officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial funds can be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church or The American Lung Association. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved