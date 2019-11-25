|
Mark E. Raczek
Mosinee - Mark Edward Raczek age 51, of Mosinee, died peacefully November 23, 2019, at home with his loving family and friends around him after a short battle with cancer.
Mark was born (to the late) Bob Raczek and Pat (Schulist) Raczek of Mosinee on July 20, 1968. He graduated from Pacelli High School in 1987, where he played football for his dad and won a state championship in 1986. Mark was also a state champion in wrestling. In 1999 Mark was inducted into the Pacelli Hall of Fame.
Mark worked at Meyer Services Inc. out of Appleton as an electrical foreman for more than 20 years.
In 1998 Mark married Shelley Szymkowiak and they have lived in the Mosinee (Knowlton) area for the last 13 years, where they raised 5 children, Alexandra (20), Gabriella (18), Benjamin (15), Isabella (14), Anthony (11), Mark also is survived by an older daughter Theresa, his sister, Mary Ellen Hurrish and brothers, Steve (Amy) and Matt (Lea).
Mark was preceded in death by his father Coach Bob Raczek and a brother-in-law, Greg Hurrish. Mark was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend.
Mark enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with his kids and close friends, and going to as many of his children's sporting events as he was able to. He also liked just hanging out at home with family and friends and telling remember when stories. He loved having inside jokes with everyone he knew.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mark will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday November 27, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church 150051 Mead Lane Knowlton WI. Rev. James Trempe will officiate. Visitation on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials in Marks name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019