Mark Edward Denfeld



Wausau - Mark Denfeld, 67, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Mark was born April 18, 1952 to Edward and Leona (Levandoski) Denfeld in Wausau. He married Jean Hirn at St. James Catholic Church on September 10, 1977.



Mark was very proud of the business he built, Denfeld Concrete Construction, Inc., which was started by his father. He was a great friend to many; and his family and friends were the most important thing to him in life. He had a strong passion for oldies music, playing his guitar, loved his Friday fish fries with a good Old Fashioned, was an avid fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, but most of all, loved his wife and daughters with all his heart. He especially loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren, whom loved their grandpa so much and meant the world to him.



He is survived by his wife, Jean, Wausau; daughters, Kristen (Adam) Tuttle, Wausau, and Erica (Matt Wilhite) Denfeld, Madison; mother, Leona Denfeld; sister, Mary Beth Denfeld, Chicago; brother, Stuart (Stacey) Denfeld, mother-in-law, Phyllis Hirn; and nephews, Tyler Denfeld, Thomas Denfeld, Travis Schertz, and Tyler Schertz. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Denfeld and father-in-law, Frederick Hirn.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Church of the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, 621 N 2nd St, Wausau, WI 54403. The Very Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Friday, as well as from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 all at the church. Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary