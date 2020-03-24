Services
Beste Funeral Home
611 3Rd St
Mosinee, WI 54455
(715) 693-2450
Resources
Mark Gertschen


1955 - 2020
Mark Gertschen Obituary
Mark Gertschen

Mosinee - Mark Steven Gertschen, 64, of Mosinee, passed away Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau.

Mark was born Monday, October 10th, 1955 in Wausau, WI to the late Norbert Gertschen and late Valda (Rau) Gertschen. He grew up in Mosinee and is a graduate of Mosinee High School. He worked for Mosinee Cold Storage and then went to work for Regal Beloit.

Mark had many hobbies, such as snowmobiling, fishing, camping, boating, golfing, bowling, pool, darts and playing cards. He also loved the holidays, especially decorating for them. From elaborate Halloween displays on the front porch of his house, numerous trees and strings of lights throughout the inside of the house for Christmas, to patriotic star lights, flags and fireworks for the 4th of July.

Survivors include his nephew Steven (Elizabeth) Gertschen; nephew Edward Gertschen; niece Ashleigh (Vince) Bennett; nephew Arran Gertschen; great-nieces MycKinley Gertschen and Leah Rae Bennett.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Gertschen.

Mark's family would like to thank the staff and volunteers at both the Aspirus Wausau Palliative Care unit and Aspirus Hospice House.

Due to the developing health situation and statewide moratorium on mass gatherings, a small graveside service will be held for the immediate family. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.bestefh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Aspirus Health Foundation in support of hospice and palliative care. 425 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
