Mark L. Wubben
Davis Junction, IL - Mark L. Wubben, 48, Davis Junction, IL, formerly of Rosholt, WI, died Friday, June 12, 2020 in DeSoto, WI.
He was born September 3, 1971, in Dubuque, IA, the son of LeRoy and Phyllis (Perkins) Wubben. On June 14, 1999, he married Ragina Baxley at Red Rock Canyon in Las Vegas, NV. She survives.
Mark graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque, IA, and continued his education at GMI School of Engineering and Management in Flint, MI, where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, spending time and doing projects with his family. He also loved his Labradors.
Survivors include, his wife, Ragina; two children, Ben Wubben, Byron, IL and Ashley Wubben, Davis Junction, IL; mother, Phyllis Wubben, State Center, IA; sister, Michelle (Lee) Wilkinson, State Center, IA; brother-in-law, Gene (Carla) Baxley, Sulpher Springs, TX; one niece and three nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, LeRoy; and great-aunt, Gen Miller.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, WI 54403. At the family's request, masks are mandatory and the responsibility of the attendee.
Memorials may be directed in Mark's memory to Pheasants Forever or the Arbor Day Foundation.
