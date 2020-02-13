Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Mark Mathie


1952 - 2020
Mark Mathie Obituary
Mark Mathie

Wausau - Mark Mathie, 67, passed away on February 11, 2020.

He was born December 13, 1952 to Donald and Louella Mathie in Wausau.

Mark graduated from Wausau High School in 1971 and worked for A&P Pavers until 1974. He then worked for Brite-way Window Cleaning until he started his own business, Clear Visions, in 1989. He retired in 2015.

He married Mary Snitker in 1973 in Wisconsin Dells. He enjoyed playing baseball, racquetball, and pool. He was an avid golfer who loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary; daughter, Michelle (David) Kerkhoff, two granddaughters, Lily and Violet; his father, Donald; his brother, Russell (Bonnie) Mathie; and three sisters, Lynne Pahl, Roseanne (Greg) Conard, and Mary Kaye Brown. He was preceded in death by his mother, and four brother in laws.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be shared at www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
