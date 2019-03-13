Mark T. Simon



Wausau - Mark Thomas Simon, 72, passed away after a long illness early Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Apsirus Wausau Hospital.



Mark and his family have lived in the Wausau area for over fifty years, being involved in many community and recreational activities. Mark's first love was baseball, thus the Simon Baseball Field at D.C. Everest High School. Besides baseball, Mark loved to teach physical education and work with young people, was an avid hunter and sportsman, raised pheasants and ducks, created a duck pond on his forty in Ringle, shot trap, and belonged to the Weston Hit and Miss Trap Club, along with many other outdoor activities.



The Funeral Mass will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St., Weston, WI 54476. Visitation will be held only on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the church.



To read the full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com



Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary