Marlene D. Wanta
Marlene D. Wanta, 75, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at home surrounded by family.
She was born May 4, 1945 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Edward and Irene (Adams) Strebel. On October 28, 1989 she married George Wanta at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Marlene and George owned and operated Sunrise Bar for 27 years. She enjoyed bartending and all of the people she met who later became close friends. She also enjoyed flowers, watching the birds and deer and all things Elvis. Above all she cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, George; daughter, Tina (Greg) Baer; grandchildren, Christopher (Chelsea) Baer, Matthew Baer and Joshua Baer; great-grandchildren, Jolene, Sawyer and Kenzie; siblings, Robert Strebel, Russ Strebel, Jean Mead and Peter (Karen) Strebel; sister-in-law, Judy Strebel; step-sons, Timothy (Val) Wanta and Chad (Marcia) Wanta; step-grandchildren, Tanner, Paris, Sterling and Soren; and special four legged friend, Max.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Reopelle, brother, Michael Strebel, sisters-in-law, Patricia and Mary Strebel.
Special thanks to Michaela Guerndt, family friend and caregiver for all her support and love during this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marlene's memory will be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
A celebration of life will be planned for next spring.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com