Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
(715) 623-3787
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Wake
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:30 PM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
1550 Neva Road
Antigo, WI 54409
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
415 Sixth Ave
Antigo, WI
Marlene Grinde


1946 - 2019
Marlene Grinde Obituary
Marlene Grinde

Antigo - died Wed, Aug. 28, 2019, at home under the care of her family, Pastika Independent Living Services, and LeRoyer Hospice. She was 72 years old. She was born on October 15, 1946, in Two Rivers, daughter of Norman and Evelyn (Graycarek) Gauthier. She married Paul Grinde on June 20, 1970, in Two Rivers. He survives along with their daughter Jill (James) Benware and 3 grandchildren. The funeral Mass will celebrated on Tues, Sept. 3, 2019, at 11am at St. John Catholic Church 415 Sixth Ave, Antigo, with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Entombment will take place in Knollwood Memorial Park, Manitowoc. Visitation will be 1 to 5pm on Mon, at the Bradley Funeral Home and 9 to 10:30am on Tues at the funeral home. A parish wake service will be held at 4:30pm Mon. also at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed in Marlene's name to AVAIL Inc. P.O. Box 355 Antigo, WI 54409; Kathy's House Inc. 600 N 103rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53226; CoVantage Cares P.O.Box 107 Antigo, WI 54409; or SS Mary and Hyacinth Charity Fund 819 Third Ave. Antigo, WI 54409.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
