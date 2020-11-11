Marlene M Klemm
Wausau - Marlene M. Klemm, 82, of Wausau, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Marlene was born in Wausau on May 5, 1938, to the late Herbert and Bertha (Henning) Kickbusch. She met, fell in love, and married the love of her life, Donald Klemm on December 10, 1966. Together they raised three boys, John, James, and Joel. Donald preceded her in death on September 27, 1986.
Affectionately known as Granny M, Marlene was a woman who lived her life with grace and a loving heart. Her sons don't recall a time when she wasn't giving; even when she didn't have much to offer, she always had her time, her talents and her love to share. Marlene was a woman of faith, she sang in the church choir, coordinated vacation bible school, and would actively volunteer for the church and Dime and Dollar whenever she could. Marlene was the foundation that helped to build her sons up into the men that they are today. Her love and sacrifices for them are what they will always remember. Marlene will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched, but her memory will live on in their hearts.
Marlene is survived by her three sons; John (Amanda), James (Tracy), and Joel (Amanda); grandchildren, Clayton DeChamps, Alexandria Pankow, Olivia Klemm, and Alexander Klemm; and by her brother Robert Kickbusch.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marlene was preceded in death by her brother Charles Kickbusch and her sister Barbara Koppa.
Private family services will be held. Webcasting will be available on the Helke web page after services. You can also go to the following link to watch the live streaming: https://www.facebook.com/motlwelswi/
at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Family and friends can go to www.helke.com
