|
|
Marlyne Yesse
Appleton - Marlyne Jean Yesse, age 80, passed into her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 20 surrounded by her loving family. Marlyne was born in Wausau, WI on February 4, 1940 to the late Carol and Martin Graveen. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1958 and married Emanuel Yesse on September 20, 1958 in Sheboygan.
Marlyne will always be remembered for much time spent with her children and grandchildren, her flare for decorating, her fashion sense, and her beloved cats. She also loved shopping, especially at TJMaxx, and enjoyed driving her Trans Am, often talking about how much she missed her car in her latter years. Along with raising their family, Marlyne and Emanuel owned various businesses, including Yellow Cab, Checker Cab Company, Washington Street Laundromat, and Yesse Heating. She also enjoyed working for the Styling Stable and Fashion Villa salons.
Marlyne is survived by her children, Rick Yesse (Brenda) of Stevens Point, Wendy Victoria (Tim Mongan) of Greenville, and Vicki Long of Wausau; her grandchildren, Cresencio Victoria, Michael Victoria, Amanda Petterson, Kristen Rizzo (Matt), Cara Stelzel (Shawn), Jace Yesse, Kyle Long, Bethany Gaddis (Marc) and Katie McClyman-Fait (Ben); great-grandchildren, Kadin, Kierce, Jackson, Brooklyn and Max; brothers Bob Graveen (Wanda), Bruce Graveen (Jill), and Tom Graveen (Elaine); sisters-in-law Rose Seidler (Dave), Virginia Pagel, and Dorothy Kittel (Jerry), and many nieces and nephews.
Marlyne was pre-deceased by her parents, Carol and Martin Graveen; her husband, Emanuel Yesse; and her daughter, Dixie Yesse.
The celebration of Marlyne's life will be live-streamed at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 30 please go to brainardfuneral.com and then to Marlyne's obituary page. Rev. Dr. Wes Jedras will officiate.
Marlyne's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the ICU doctors, nurses and staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 22 to May 27, 2020