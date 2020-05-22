Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlyne Yesse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlyne Yesse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlyne Yesse Obituary
Marlyne Yesse

Appleton - Marlyne Jean Yesse, age 80, passed into her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 20 surrounded by her loving family. Marlyne was born in Wausau, WI on February 4, 1940 to the late Carol and Martin Graveen. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1958 and married Emanuel Yesse on September 20, 1958 in Sheboygan.

Marlyne will always be remembered for much time spent with her children and grandchildren, her flare for decorating, her fashion sense, and her beloved cats. She also loved shopping, especially at TJMaxx, and enjoyed driving her Trans Am, often talking about how much she missed her car in her latter years. Along with raising their family, Marlyne and Emanuel owned various businesses, including Yellow Cab, Checker Cab Company, Washington Street Laundromat, and Yesse Heating. She also enjoyed working for the Styling Stable and Fashion Villa salons.

Marlyne is survived by her children, Rick Yesse (Brenda) of Stevens Point, Wendy Victoria (Tim Mongan) of Greenville, and Vicki Long of Wausau; her grandchildren, Cresencio Victoria, Michael Victoria, Amanda Petterson, Kristen Rizzo (Matt), Cara Stelzel (Shawn), Jace Yesse, Kyle Long, Bethany Gaddis (Marc) and Katie McClyman-Fait (Ben); great-grandchildren, Kadin, Kierce, Jackson, Brooklyn and Max; brothers Bob Graveen (Wanda), Bruce Graveen (Jill), and Tom Graveen (Elaine); sisters-in-law Rose Seidler (Dave), Virginia Pagel, and Dorothy Kittel (Jerry), and many nieces and nephews.

Marlyne was pre-deceased by her parents, Carol and Martin Graveen; her husband, Emanuel Yesse; and her daughter, Dixie Yesse.

The celebration of Marlyne's life will be live-streamed at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 30 please go to brainardfuneral.com and then to Marlyne's obituary page. Rev. Dr. Wes Jedras will officiate.

Marlyne's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the ICU doctors, nurses and staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 22 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlyne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now