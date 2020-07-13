1/1
Marlys Podratz
Marlys Podratz

Wausau - Marlys Podratz, age 86, of Wausau passed away peacefully with her three children present at Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau on Friday, July 10, 2020.

She was born August 29, 1933 in Wausau to Leslie and Mary (Alloway) Boernke. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1951 and the University of Wisconsin - Madison School of Pharmacy in 1955. She married Edward (Jim) Podratz, a fellow pharmacist, in 1957. She worked as a pharmacist her entire career at many pharmacies in Wausau and the surrounding area.

Marlys enjoyed playing bridge with her friends and was a great fan of the Packers and Badgers. She attended the Packers Super Bowl XXXI victory in New Orleans. She was a lifetime member of Grace Church in Wausau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brother David Boernke. She is survived by daughter Jamie Learned (Wausau), son Andy Podratz and his wife Wynn (Minong, WI), son Dave Podratz and his wife Marcia (Duluth, MN), sister Jean Sprawls (Idaho), six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

No services are planned at this time. Online condolences can be offered through Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau by visiting www.brainardfuneral.com. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Aspirus Hospice House, 530 N 32nd Avenue, Wausau WI 54401.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
