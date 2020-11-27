Marlyss A. McDonald
Fort Atkinson - Marlyss A. McDonald, 82, formerly of Fort Atkinson, went to be with the Lord on November 24, 2020 at the Bickford Senior Living Facility (Alzheimers cottage) in Peoria.
Marlyss was born on May 1, 1938 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Robert and Violet Marcott. She married Walter McDonald on Feb 20, 1960 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their marriage spanned 55 years, ending when Walter passed away in 2015.
Surviving are her son, John (Gretchen) McDonald of Peoria, and daughter, Anita (Kevin) Warfel of Waxhaw, North Carolina, grandson, Evan (Katherine) Warfel and granddaughters, Rachelle (Ben) Davis and Angela Warfel. Marlyss is also survived by her sister, Cindy (Leroy) Markowski of Wausau, Wisconsin and brother-in-law, William McDonald of Grimsby, Ontario, Canada.
After graduating from Wausau high school in 1956, Marlyss studied nursing at Deaconess Nursing school in Milwaukee, graduating in 1959. After her marriage to Walter McDonald in 1960, they moved to Tomahawk, Wisconsin for 5 years. In 1966, the family moved to Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, where Marlyss spent most of her life.
Marlyss resumed her nursing career in 1968 at Fort Atkinson Memorial hospital. She loved working on the OB floor caring for newborn babies and assisting woman delivering their babies. Starting in 1975, Marlyss taught courses on "childbirth and prenatal care" in both Madison and Fort Atkinson for 21 years. In 1996, Marlyss earned her real estate license and worked as a real estate agent for Home Reality and Century 21 for about 10 years.
Marlyss was a loving mother, grandmother, and wife. She enjoyed gardening, quilt making and also made corn husk dolls for several years. For over 52 years, Marlyss enjoyed the fellowship of the First Congregational Church in Fort Atkinson where she participated in a wide range of activities. She enjoyed Bible study and spiritual songs.
A private celebration of Marlyss's life will be held at the Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services in Peoria. A public funeral will be held on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson, WI. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson, WI.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
of Peoria.
The family appreciates the wonderful care she received at the Bickford Senior Living Center, Hospice and caring individuals who assisted at her Peoria home.