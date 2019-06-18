Marshall D. Blaskowski



Schofield - Marshall D. Blaskowski, age 87, of Schofield passed away at his home on Wednesday June 12, 2019.



Marshall was born October 4, 1931 in Bessemer, Michigan, the son of David J. and Sigrid L (Maki) Blaskowski. They came to Hatley, Wisconsin when he was 10.



Marshall graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1949 and served in the United States Air Force as a Radio Operator on B-29 during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954.



Marshall was united in marriage to Janet S. Delikowski on October 22, 1955 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Schofield. Sadly Janet passed away on June 20, 2010.



He was employed at the Weyerhaeuser Company for 38 years as a Finishing Supervisor and Customer Relations. He was also President of Fiberglass Fabricators for a number of years. There, they manufactured fiberglass fan hoods for Greenheck Fan and Ventilator Corp. and other various sport and recreation items.



Marshall enjoyed being involved. He was manager for his son's little league team for 4 years and then president of the Little League for 4 years.



He was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and the American Legion.



He enjoyed golf, traveling, watching the Packers, breakfast with the gang, his dogs, and especially his spending time with his granddaughters.



Marshall is survived by his daughters; Sandra (Jim) Specht and Jill Blaskowski and a son; Curtis Blaskowski; his granddaughters Erin Specht and Alana Blaskowski. A sister; Virginia (Don) Gilray, brother; John (Barbara) Blaskowski and sister in-law; Arlene (Don) Mullen. Dear friends; Art and Dianna Borchardt and their family. Nieces and nephews; Jay (Tanja) Gilray, Scott (Becky) Gilray, Ron (Tonia) Gilray, Michael (Julie) Blaskowski, Gary () Blaskowski, David (Becky) Mullen, Chris (Donna) Mullen, Kathy (Jon) Haskin, Terri (John) Carr, Jennifer Mullen.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet and parents, David and Sigrid.



A memorial service is planned for a little later date.....



Brainard Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019