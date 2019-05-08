Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
221 S. 28th Ave.
Wausau, WI
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
221 S. 28th Ave.
Wausau, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Allord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Allord


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha Allord Obituary
Martha Allord

Wausau - Martha Allord, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.

She was born January 30, 1921 in Wakefield, MI to the late Andrew and Veronica (Stempinski) Yatchak. On June 5, 1948, she married Udaire Allord in Wakefield, MI. After moving to Wausau, Martha worked as a bookkeeper for Home Insulation, then for Krause, Howard Accounting and later for the Woodson Family Office. The family were active members of St. James Catholic Church, Wausau where for many years, Martha was treasurer for Bingo. In 1989, Martha and Udaire retired to Woodruff becoming members of Holy Family Catholic Church. Always keeping busy, Martha and Udaire enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, going for car rides and exploring new destinations, especially restaurants.

Martha is survived by her four children, Mary (Michael) Moen of Wausau, Carol Kelly and Peggy Sullivan of White Bear Lake, MN, Michael (Julie) Allord of Henderson, NV, thirteen grandchildren, Michael (Bridget) Kelly, Bradley (Roberta) Raasch, Heather (Tom) Leier, Amy Galanski, Hydie (Jamie Sebold) Sullivan, Christina Davis, Molly (Derek Cotton) Moen, Christopher (Angela) Raasch, Casey Allord, Beth (Michael) Bloom, Molly (John) Duckett, John (Tammy) Sullivan, Colby Allord, thirty two great grandchildren and one sister, Arlene Miljevich of Wakefield. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Udaire, great grandson, Matthew Raasch, grandson-in-law, Stanley Galanski, four sisters, Patricia Welsh, Phyllis Tarkowski, Margaret Radowski, Sophie Kaveshan and an infant brother.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at Noon on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 221 S. 28th Ave., Wausau. Father Robert Thorn will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.

Memorials may be directed to the family which will be used for the Activity Fund at Benedictine Living Community.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now