Martha Allord
Wausau - Martha Allord, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at Benedictine Living Community of Wausau.
She was born January 30, 1921 in Wakefield, MI to the late Andrew and Veronica (Stempinski) Yatchak. On June 5, 1948, she married Udaire Allord in Wakefield, MI. After moving to Wausau, Martha worked as a bookkeeper for Home Insulation, then for Krause, Howard Accounting and later for the Woodson Family Office. The family were active members of St. James Catholic Church, Wausau where for many years, Martha was treasurer for Bingo. In 1989, Martha and Udaire retired to Woodruff becoming members of Holy Family Catholic Church. Always keeping busy, Martha and Udaire enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, going for car rides and exploring new destinations, especially restaurants.
Martha is survived by her four children, Mary (Michael) Moen of Wausau, Carol Kelly and Peggy Sullivan of White Bear Lake, MN, Michael (Julie) Allord of Henderson, NV, thirteen grandchildren, Michael (Bridget) Kelly, Bradley (Roberta) Raasch, Heather (Tom) Leier, Amy Galanski, Hydie (Jamie Sebold) Sullivan, Christina Davis, Molly (Derek Cotton) Moen, Christopher (Angela) Raasch, Casey Allord, Beth (Michael) Bloom, Molly (John) Duckett, John (Tammy) Sullivan, Colby Allord, thirty two great grandchildren and one sister, Arlene Miljevich of Wakefield. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Udaire, great grandson, Matthew Raasch, grandson-in-law, Stanley Galanski, four sisters, Patricia Welsh, Phyllis Tarkowski, Margaret Radowski, Sophie Kaveshan and an infant brother.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at Noon on Friday, May 10, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 221 S. 28th Ave., Wausau. Father Robert Thorn will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com.
Memorials may be directed to the family which will be used for the Activity Fund at Benedictine Living Community.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 8, 2019