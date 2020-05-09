|
Martha Haltinner
Merrill - Martha Haltinner, age 85, formerly of the Town of Scott, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill, just shy of her 86th birthday.
Martha modeled to be a strong woman; courageous, passionate, creative, complex, pragmatic, and visionary. She was born May 25, 1934 in Switzerland to Jakob and Elizabeth Gross. She married Albert Haltinner on August 17, 1957, who preceded her in death on April 1, 2013.
Martha and her family moved to Merrill in March of 1968. Martha worked for many years as a seamstress at Thelma's Bridal. She loved a challenge both at work and in life. The harder the project was the more Martha wanted to tackle it. Martha enjoyed being with her family and loved to travel. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, taking care of her flowers, and taking care of animals especially her cats.
Survivors include her three sons, Albert Haltinner, Jr. of Merrill (wife Jodie and grandchildren: Jason (Athena) and their sons Henry and Harrison; Kyle (Amanda) and their children, Lilee and Aaron; and Cassie), Urs Haltinner of Menomonie (wife Betsy and grandchildren: Andra (Jake) and their daughter arriving in June; and Alexa, Norbert Haltinner of Merrill (wife Heidi and grandson: Jakob); two daughters, Jnge Haltinner of Las Vegas (husband Kirk Moses) and Martha Haltinner-Harman of Switzerland (husband Kossa Harman and grandchildren: Zadin and Dewran); two sisters, Elsie Boesch of California and Rosmarie Boesch of Switzerland; three sisters-in-law, Esther Leu-Haltinner and Friedy Thür-Haltinner both of Switzerland, and Edith Prigge of Antigo. Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Haltinner, Sr.; her parents, Jakob and Elizabeth Gross; two brothers, Henry Gross and Walter Gross; and one sister, Elsbeth Hirsiger.
A private graveside committal service will be held. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family.
A sincere Thank You to the wonderful support of the staff at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Ascension Good Samaritan Hospital and Taylor-Stine Funeral Home. We are so grateful for the kindness shown to our family.
In lieu of sending flowers, do something special with your own family and loved ones.
