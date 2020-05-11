|
|
Martin Hannemann
Rib Mountain - Martin Hannemann, 82, of Rib Mountain passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born March 14th, 1938 in the town of Maine to the late Herbert and Dorothea (Schult) Hannemann. Martin grew up on the family farm where he learned the meaning of hard work and responsibility, which served him well throughout his life.
Martin attended Valley View School and on to Wausau Senior High School, graduating in 1956. He began a pattern making apprenticeship at Murray Machinery. Martin served in the U. S. Army Reserves and attended basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.
On October 28th, 1961 Martin married Shirley Oelke at Trinity Lutheran Church in the town of Stettin. Martin continued working as a pattern maker for Murray Machinery and later as a machinist with Wire Maid.
Martin volunteered for many community organizations. With his school aged boys, he was an active volunteer in their scouting experiences. He was involved at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, singing in the choir and helping with Orphan Grain Train. Martin sang with the River Valley Harmonizers and was always excited for their annual show at the Grand Theater.
Martin was a talented fabricator who enjoyed a challenge and completed tasks with an eye for precision and craftsmanship. You could always find him working on projects around the house and for other people. Martin and Shirley enjoyed going up north, relaxing, and spending time on the pontoon.
Survivors include three sons Karl (Diane) of Ft. Atkinson, Paul (Jennifer) of Green Bay, Eric (Desiree) of Plattsburgh, NY, two grandchildren, Natalie and Mason, two brothers, Gerhard (Sally) of Merrill, Lester (Junice) of Appleton and two sisters, Joyce Hannemann of Green Bay and Bernice (Bob) Porath of Wausau. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and sister, Lucille Fox.
We invite you to join a live stream of Martin's funeral ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020. To join the live stream, please go to the bottom of Martin's obituary at www.helke.com. Online condolences may also be shared. Funeral services will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wausau with Reverend Eric Hauan officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, August 15th at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Please check the Helke website for updates at the end of July.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the choral program for Wausau School District.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020