Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Martin L. Steffen


1955 - 2019
Martin L. Steffen Obituary
Martin L. Steffen

Birnamwood - Martin Leroy Steffen, 62, of Birnamwood, formerly of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Autumn Lane Family Care, Birnamwood.

He was born on December 5, 1955, in Wausau, to the late Leroy and Alma (Ebert) Steffen. Martin grew up in the Wausau area and attended Wausau West High School. For many years, Martin worked for the Wausau Department of Public Works as a truck driver and a plow operator. He knew all the streets of Wausau like the back of his hand. Martin enjoyed driving and this was a perfect job for him. He also enjoyed baseball and the Green Bay Packers.

Survivors include his children, Casey (Tammy) Steffen, Ondrea Desimone, and Marissa (Mitchell) Gates; grandchildren, Alexzander, Haley, Alyssa, Shawna, Cheyenne, Hunter, Kara, and Ava; sister, Susan Wendorf; niece, Lara Groshek; and nephews, Tad Wendorf and Jon Wendorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard Wendorf.

A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park, town of Texas.

You may sign the family guestbook at www.helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on June 2, 2019
