|
|
Marvin Babler
Chippewa Falls - Marvin R. "Bob" Babler, 65, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Rothschild, WI died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire.
He was born January 16, 1955, in Tomahawk, WI to Marvin and Beverly (Knaack) Babler.
On July 29, 1978, he married Linda Nelles in Manitowoc, WI.
Bob was a Production Manager for Kolbe Windows and Doors until his retirement in 2019. He enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and being outdoors, camping and biking. After his retirement, Bob and Linda moved to Chippewa Falls to be closer to family.
Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Kelly (Neal) Heckendorf of the Twin Cities, MN and Allison (Sam) Williams of Rice Lake, WI; grandchildren, Maren and Evan Heckendorf and Rosalind and Eddie Williams; brother, Bill (Sue) Babler of Mason City, IA and Barb (Tom) Goetsch of Wausau, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
To protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Expressions of sympathy during this time can be left on the condolences page available with the obituary on our website, www.pedersonvolker.com.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020