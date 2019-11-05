|
|
Marvin Deffner
Town of Hewitt - Marvin R. Deffner, 78, of the Town of Hewitt, passed away quietly in his sleep at the Benedictine Living Center on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
Marvin was born on March 22, 1941, in Merrill, Wisconsin, the son of the late Oscar and Elsie (Liebers) Deffner. He married Joanne Weber on May 25, 1968, in Cedarburg, Wisconsin; she survives.
The couple was blessed with three children, Daniel (Amy Carter) of Wausau, Mary (David) Noha of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Matthew (Rebecca) of Brokaw,Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Lucas, Connor, Taylor and Teagan Deffner; two brothers, Norman (Jan) and Roger (Lioudmila) all of Wausau; sister, Elaine (Thomas) Disch of Brookfield, Wisconsin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Otto and Alvin Deffner; and his sisters-in-law, Carole Deffner and Betty Deffner.
Marvin was a life-long woodsman and dairy farmer. He was perpetually excited about the change of seasons and the opportunity to spend time outdoors, whether it was planting, or harvesting, or working with the cattle to help them thrive, working in the woods on logging or cutting firewood or improving the woods, or hunting (even if the day only brought the opportunity to watch wildlife in its natural surroundings). He especially enjoyed riding through his land on his Kubota 900 RTV and "checking on things," oftentimes accompanied by his beloved dog, Sam, or some of his grand-puppies.
A special thanks goes out to my nephew, Arnold, for all his years of helping us to make our farm grow and prosper.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Calvary Lutheran Church in the Town of Pine River, Lincoln County. Pastor Nicole Behnke-Welke will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019