|
|
Marvin H. Knoeck
Wausau - Marvin H. Knoeck, 91, died Monday September 23, 2019 at Pride TLC, Weston, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.
He was born October 27, 1927 son of the late John and Mayme (Linder) Knoeck, near Marathon City and attended grade school and high school in Marathon. On May 24, 1950, he married Bernice Stieber at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. She preceded him in death September 17, 2008.
After working for the former St. James Catholic church and school for 15 years, Marv was employed at Wisconsin Public Service for 26 years retiring in 1991.
Among his many civic and fraternal involvements were Wisconsin Public Service Men's Club, Wausau; Knights of Columbus 1069, Wausau, where he served as a board member, and even as a bartender; Catholic Order of Foresters Court 795, Marathon, and Catholic Financial Life Branch 33, Wausau.
Marvin also played inter-church dart ball with the former St. James Arrows from 1952 - 2009, holding league office many times, as well as with the former Riiser Oil dart ball team for which he and the team traveled to various state tournaments. He also enjoyed dancing and playing cards and did extensive volunteer work with Aspirus Hospital, St. James, St. Therese, and St. Matthew Catholic Churches, and as an election inspector in Wausau from 1990 - 2012. He and Bernice enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, the Panama Canal and South America, to Rochester, NY, Seattle, Dallas, and Atlanta to visit their children and grandchildren, and to many other states to visit family and friends.
Survivors include two sons, Marvin Jr. (Jane) Knoeck of Rochester NY; Robert (Karen) Knoeck of Keller TX, and one daughter, Mary Jane (Ted) Guerrant of Atlanta GA; one brother, Gordon (Ann) Knoeck, Wausau; six grandchildren: Stephen Knoeck, San Jose, CA, Laura Strossman, Rochester, NY, Kristin Webb, Keller TX, Christopher and Carly Guerrant, Atlanta, GA, and Kelsy Black, Talladega, AL; and two great grandchildren, Aiden Black and Emery Webb; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by wife, Bernice, son Kenneth, parents John and Mayme Knoeck, sister Mary Ann Hornung, and in-laws Rudolph and Mary (Hoffman) Stieber, Al & June Stieber, Earl and Marie Krieg, Ed and Kathleen Stockhausen, Rudy and Irene Stieber, Jr., and Frank and Anna Heil.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Noon, MONDAY OCTOBER 14, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Peter Kieffer will preside. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Marathon. Visitation will be on Sunday OCTOBER 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, and again on Monday OCTOBER 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Matthew Parish or Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Sept. 29 to Oct. 11, 2019