|
|
Marvin L. McElhaney
Wausau - Marvin L. McElhaney, 85, of Wausau, passed away on Wednesday July 31, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 6, 1933 in Antigo, son of the late Clarence and Helen (Hurning) McElhaney.
Marvin served stateside in the Navy during the Korean War as an airplane mechanic. On December 3, 1960, he married Virginia June Graap at St. Stephen's United Church of Christ in Merrill.
Marvin worked as a welder for Murray Machinery and later Wausau Hydraulics until his retirement in 1996. In his free time, Marvin enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling with Virginia.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia; children, Rebecca McElhaney and Jon (Jill) McElhaney; grandchildren, Connor, Ryan, and Leah McElhaney and Meghan and Nathaniel Oselka; brothers, Guy (Joanne) McElhaney, Keith (Ruth) McElhaney, and Vern (Kathy) McElhaney; sister-in-law's, Eunice Schubert, Kathy Graap and Barbara Golisch; brother-in-law, Ken (Carolyn) Graap; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean; brother-in-law's, Ken Schubert, Kermit Golisch, Charles Graap. Jr, Vernon Heuser and Dennis Graap; and his sister-in-law Audrey Heuser.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth Street, Wausau. Pastor Robert Edwards will officiate. Visitation will take place at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and again, on Monday from 10:00 am until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas. Friends and family may sign the family guestbook at helke.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019