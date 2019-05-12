|
Marvin Wesenick
Wausau - Marvin G. Wesenick 83 passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019 at Mount View Care Center. He was born on August 1, 1935 to the late Melvin and Myrtle (Younker) Wesenick. He served proudly in the United States Air Force from January 20, 1957 until October 13, 1961. He married the love of his life Nena Wesenick she preceded him in death in 2014. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W Kort St, Rothschild, WI 54474. Fr. Robert Streveler will be officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery with full Military Honors performed by the VFW Post 8280.
John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 12, 2019