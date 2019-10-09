Services
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Labor Temple
Wausau, WI
Mary A. (Eberhardy) Tieman

Wausau - Mary A (Eberhardy) Tieman passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Mary was born on April 9, 1952 in Antigo, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Herbert Eberhardy and Theresa (Schmitz) Eberhardy. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1970. She married Gene I. Tieman, on October 28, 1972 at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Wausau. They were divorced in 1985. Mary worked at George's Restaurant, Charlie's Bar, Foreway, Pirate's Cove and Kathy's Korner.

Survivors include her sons, Brian (Nicole) Tieman, Michael Tieman and Steven Tieman, all of Wausau, and grandchildren Vanessa, Natalie, James and Theodore, all of Wausau. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, John (Darlene) Eberhardy, Kronenwetter, Tim Eberhardy, Wausau, Cathy Balzar, Pewaukee, and Nancy Nelson of Neenah.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Herbert "Butch" Eberhardy and David Eberhardy and her former husband, Gene Tieman.

A memorial service will be held October 19 at 11:00 at the Labor Temple in Wausau.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
