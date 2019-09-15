|
|
Mary Alexejun
Wausau - Mary Helen Alexejun, of Wausau, passed away on September 12, 2019, at the age of 97 while residing at Wausau Manor. Mary was born in Menominee, Mich., to her parents George and Helen (Hessel) Juranek. She graduated from Menominee HS. She married Albert John Alexejun on October 18th, 1947, in Stephenson, Mich., her husband for 47 years. Mary and Al resided in Green Bay and Schofield, Wisc.
Mary had worked as a telephone operator and a US Postal mail carrier in Schofield. She and Al were best known for their dancing, especially the Polka with many trophies to show for it. They were extensive travelers around the world and the US. Their motor home was well suited for their lifestyle, which included camping and fishing.
Mary enjoyed cooking for her family and spoiled her three sons by always waiting on them. She loved to read, play pinochle and scrabble, bicycling into her 80s and always picking berries. Strawberries were her favorite as she enjoyed eating them in the patch. She instilled competitiveness in any game she played.
Mary is survived by her three sons, Dr. Robert (Jeanne) Alexejun - Wausau, William (Cindy) Alexejun - Hancock, Wisc., and Donald (Nancy) Alexejun - Ashwaubenon, Wisc.; Seven grandchildren, Amanda (Roger) Kulstad, Christa (Mike) Carr, Matt (Halina) Alexejun, Brooke Alexejun, Bryan (Chasity) Alexejun, Brad (Stacy) Alexejun, Andrea (Aaron) Huggett; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Al - 1994; and her brother, George Juranek - 1993.
A private family Life Celebration will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to Wausau Aspirus Hospice Comfort Care and/or The Salvation Army.
Our family would like to thank the caring staff at Primrose, Wausau Manor and Wausau Aspirus Hospice Care as well as the many friends and neighbors who showed support.
The Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019