Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery
E19431 Church Road
Aniwa, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Albee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Albee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Albee Obituary
Mary Ann Albee

Town of Easton - Mary Ann Albee, 76, Town of Easton, died on May 5, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery, E19431 Church Road, Aniwa. Family and friends are asked to follow the "social distancing" rule when they arrive. Please go to helke.com to view the full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -