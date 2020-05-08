|
Mary Ann Albee
Town of Easton - Mary Ann Albee, 76, Town of Easton, died on May 5, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church Cemetery, E19431 Church Road, Aniwa. Family and friends are asked to follow the "social distancing" rule when they arrive. Please go to helke.com to view the full obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 8 to May 10, 2020