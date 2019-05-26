|
Mary Ann Bryden
Weston - Mary Ann Bryden, 84, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.
She was born September 2, 1934 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Fred and Francis (Doncheck) Hartell. On April 7, 1956 she married Fred Bryden Jr. in Escanaba, Michigan. He survives.
After graduation from Mishicot High School, Mary Ann worked for Mirro Aluminum Goods in Two Rivers. When Fred and Mary Ann started a family, she enjoyed the full-time duties of being a wife and mother. Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening, knitting, crocheting and quilting. While Mary Ann and her family lived in Alaska, she enjoyed selling her oil paintings.
Survivors include her husband, Fred Bryden Jr., Weston, her children, Juanita (Dan) Thomas, Aniwa, Fred (Lori) Bryden III, Wausau and a daughter-in-law, Terri Bryden, Birnamwood, her granddaughter, Dr. Randall Bryden, Eastvale, CA, grandson Benjamin Bryden, Hatley and three great grandchildren, Deakyn, Dayne and Danyka Suess.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son Robert Bryden, two granddaughters, Rheannon Thomas and Loral (Thomas) Suess, two brothers and two sisters.
Private family services will take place at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital for their care and support during the last days of Mary Ann's life.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 26, 2019