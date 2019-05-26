Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bryden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Bryden


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Bryden Obituary
Mary Ann Bryden

Weston - Mary Ann Bryden, 84, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital, Weston.

She was born September 2, 1934 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Fred and Francis (Doncheck) Hartell. On April 7, 1956 she married Fred Bryden Jr. in Escanaba, Michigan. He survives.

After graduation from Mishicot High School, Mary Ann worked for Mirro Aluminum Goods in Two Rivers. When Fred and Mary Ann started a family, she enjoyed the full-time duties of being a wife and mother. Some of her favorite pastimes included gardening, knitting, crocheting and quilting. While Mary Ann and her family lived in Alaska, she enjoyed selling her oil paintings.

Survivors include her husband, Fred Bryden Jr., Weston, her children, Juanita (Dan) Thomas, Aniwa, Fred (Lori) Bryden III, Wausau and a daughter-in-law, Terri Bryden, Birnamwood, her granddaughter, Dr. Randall Bryden, Eastvale, CA, grandson Benjamin Bryden, Hatley and three great grandchildren, Deakyn, Dayne and Danyka Suess.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son Robert Bryden, two granddaughters, Rheannon Thomas and Loral (Thomas) Suess, two brothers and two sisters.

Private family services will take place at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension St. Clare's Hospital for their care and support during the last days of Mary Ann's life.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.