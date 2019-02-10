Services
Mary Ann Clairmore Obituary
Mary Ann Clairmore

Schofield - Mary Ann Clairmore, 102, of Schofield, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 at Aspirus Hospital.

She was born on Sep. 25, 1916, in Merrill, to the late John and Myrtle (King) Wadinski. On June 4, 1938, she was married to Robert J. Clairmore in Waukon, Iowa. Robert passed away on May 23, 1986.

Mary Ann worked at D.C. Everest High School. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, playing cards, sewing, camping, casino trips, traveling, and Friday night fish fry adventures with her brother and granddaughter.

Survivors include her daughters, Annette (Larry) Bindl, Nancy Rusch and Carol (Bucky) Ryan; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, John (Sam) Wadinski.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her grandson, Scott Rusch; great-grandson, Steven Rusch; sister, Bette Jane Thompson; brothers, William and Wayne Wadinski; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, James Clairmore, Roger Clairmore, Charles Thompson, Ruth Dalum, Dorothy Wadinski, Lorraine Wadinski and Lorraine M. Wadinski.

The memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson Street in Weston, with Pastor Lance Hoelscher officiating. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019
