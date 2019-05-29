Services
Waid Funeral Home
301 S Eagle Dr
Merrill, WI 54452
(715) 536-4646
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Merrill, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Merrill, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Krueger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Krueger


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Ann Krueger Obituary
Mary Ann Krueger

Wausau - Mary Ann Krueger, age 88, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Mount View Care Center in Wausau. She was born on April 5, 1931 to the late Martin C. and Erna C. (Fabaruis) Saeger in Merrill. Mary Ann attended school in Merrill.

Mary Ann worked a variety of jobs when she was younger; waitressing, nurses aid and working at a bakery making desserts. More recently, Mary Ann was a homemaker, and would enjoy canning and gardening. She volunteered her help with the Boy Scouts, 4-H and the churches ladies aid. Mary Ann was also a member of the Friendship Club, Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau and Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. She was a spunky lady that will be lovingly remembered.

Mary Ann is survived by her son: Daniel John Krueger of St. Paul, MN, daughter: Lois (Russell) Bauer of Wausau and her pet dog "Queenie. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son in infancy.

Funeral Services for Mary Ann will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9am until the time of the service, also at the church. Burial will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery.

The family of Mary Ann wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Mount View Care Center - Garden Crossing and to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice, for the wonderful and compassionate care that they showed their mother and family.

Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now