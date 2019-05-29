|
|
Mary Ann Krueger
Wausau - Mary Ann Krueger, age 88, of Wausau, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Mount View Care Center in Wausau. She was born on April 5, 1931 to the late Martin C. and Erna C. (Fabaruis) Saeger in Merrill. Mary Ann attended school in Merrill.
Mary Ann worked a variety of jobs when she was younger; waitressing, nurses aid and working at a bakery making desserts. More recently, Mary Ann was a homemaker, and would enjoy canning and gardening. She volunteered her help with the Boy Scouts, 4-H and the churches ladies aid. Mary Ann was also a member of the Friendship Club, Trinity Lutheran Church in Wausau and Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. She was a spunky lady that will be lovingly remembered.
Mary Ann is survived by her son: Daniel John Krueger of St. Paul, MN, daughter: Lois (Russell) Bauer of Wausau and her pet dog "Queenie. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son in infancy.
Funeral Services for Mary Ann will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Merrill. The Rev. Scott Gustafson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 9am until the time of the service, also at the church. Burial will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery.
The family of Mary Ann wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Mount View Care Center - Garden Crossing and to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice, for the wonderful and compassionate care that they showed their mother and family.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 29, 2019