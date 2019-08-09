|
Mary Ann M. Paoli
Stanwood, MI - Mary Ann M. Paoli, 94, of Stanwood, MI, passed peacefully into the hands of God on July 28, 2019 after a stroke. She was born in Houghton, MI on October 7, 1924, the loving daughter of the late Francis R. and Anna (Michetti) LePage. She attended Houghton High School and Michigan Technological University. She was employed as an assistant alloy chemist at the Rotary Steel Company in Detroit, MI. On February 22, 1944, she married her sweetheart, Ralph L. Paoli, II in Houghton, MI where they immediately travelled to the San Marcos, New Mexico, Air Force Base where Ralph was stationed.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ralph, two brothers, Francis Jr. and Robert LePage and her two sons, Stephen M. and Paul A. Paoli.
She was the loving mother of Suzanne (Mark) Shepard of Wayland, MA, Therese (Dick) Lee of Stanwood, MI, Mary (Marcel) Fruneaux of Natick, MA, Ralph (Vicky) Paoli of Wausau, WI and Mike (Kathy) Paoli of Johnston, IA. She treasured her role as grandmother to Cija, Shane, Brian, Mark, Gina, Jason, Jeno, Ralph IV, Tony, Ben, Jon, Monica, Heidi, Mario, Marco, Marissa, Shawna, Sydney, Stephen II and her 26 great grandchildren. She was a beloved sister to Pauline Kosiancic of Richland, WA, Patricia (Clarence) Meaden of Lively, Ontario, Canada and Bernard (Janet) LePage of Stanwood, Mi.
Mary Ann was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved family gatherings at their cabin on Feely Lake in Mercer, WI. A lifetime of memories were created during those wonderful times. She loved reading, gardening, music and especially playing "nickels" with her great and grandchildren. She embraced and enriched the lives of everyone she touched and her smile and loving kindness will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She was a member of St. Anne's Church in Wausau, WI until her move to Michigan where she joined St. Michael's Church in Remus, MI.
A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held in Houghton, MI at St. Ignatius Loyola Church on October 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM with burial to follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Houghton, Mi.
Condolences for Mary Ann may be left in the online guest book at www.janowiczfh.com.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Father Tom Boufford of St. Michael's Church, Remus, MI and Father John Martignon of St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Houghton, MI for their spiritual guidance and service. To Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, MI, 4th Floor Neuroscience nurses for their exceptional care and the Janowicz and Antila Funeral Homes for their professional and caring services to the family.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019