Mary Ann Pregont
Mary Ann Pregont, 88, Wausau, died Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Our House Memory Care under the care of Interim Hospice.
She was born December 15, 1931, in Wausau, daughter of the late Stephen and Sophia (Sievert) Kuski. On August 5, 1954, she married William "Bill" Pregont at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. He preceded her in death August 27, 2020.
For many years, Mary Ann worked at St. Anne Elementary School with the 'Before School Program' and with playground supervision. Among her favorite hobbies were sewing, gardening and trips up north camping and later to the cottage.
Survivors include her children, Thomas Pregont, Wausau, Gary (Nina) Pregont, New Mexico, David (Cecile) Pregont, Wausau; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one brother, Robert (Mary) Kuski, Green Bay.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Nieuwenhuis and two brothers, Jim and Pat Kuski.
A public visitation will take place on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Facemasks are required for all in attendance and social distancing protocols will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com